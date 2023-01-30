Dane Cook to bring his latest comedy tour to Caesars Windsor this April

Actor and comedian Dane Cook will be bringing the laughs to The Colosseum stage for the first time this spring during his latest tour.

Cook, known for his stand-up comedy specials and observational humour, will take the stage for The Perfectly Shattered Tour on Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m.

The comedian has released a number of comedy specials including Vicious Circle, Isolated Incident, Harmful if Swallowed, Retaliation, Tourgasm, and Rough Around the Edges: Live from Madison Square Garden. In addition to stand-up Cook is known for his various acting roles such as Good Luck Chuck, My best Friend’s Girl, Dan in Real Life, Employee of the Month, and Waiting…, among others.

He was the second comedian, after Andrew Dice Clay to sell out Madison Square Garden.

Cook released his latest comedy special Above IT All, through the platform Moment, where it hit the top of the comedy album charts.

Most recently, Cook announced he would be partnering with Super Cannel to produce a documentary on his life titled Brace for Impact: The Dane Cook Story.

Tickets for Dane Cook at The Colosseum will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Tickets can be purchased through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.