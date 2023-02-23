Damage estimated at $80,00 in east Windsor house fire

A late night house fire in east Windsor has been deemed accidential, fire officials say.

Crews were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Darfield Road near Spitfire Way around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Around 10:30 p.m., the fire was declared out and crews started ventilation.

Officials say no members of the home have been displaced and there were no injuries.

Damage to the house is estimated at $80,000.