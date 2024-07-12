WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Damage estimated at $75,000 after apartment fire

    Emergency services on scene in the 200 block of Giles Boulevard West in Windsor, Ont. on July 11, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Emergency services on scene in the 200 block of Giles Boulevard West in Windsor, Ont. on July 11, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor fire officials say damage is estimated at $75,000 after an apartment fire.

    The fire took place on the third floor at 274 Giles Blvd. W on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.

    Windsor fire and police investigators have completed the fire investigation at the building.

    Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or catchcrooks.com.

