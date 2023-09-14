Damage estimated at $650,000 after Devonshire Heights fire

One person has been displaced after a house fire in the Devonshire Heights area on Thursday morning.

Windsor firefighters were called to an upgraded working fire in the 3500 block of Caribou Crescent around 9:30 a.m.

Damage is estimated at $650,000. The cause is listed as accidental. There were no reported injuries.

Windsor firefighters were called to an upgraded working fire in the 3500 block of Caribou in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)