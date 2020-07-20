WINDSOR, ONT. -- Travellers should expect rolling lane closures to make way for survey work along Sandwich Street over the next two weeks.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) started the survey work Monday which will continue daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until August 3.

The work is being conducted on Sandwich Street and the immediately adjacent blocks of Chappell Avenue, Hill Avenue, Watkins Street, South Street, Chippawa Street, Mill Street, Detroit Street, Brock Street and Prince Street.

This work is in relation to the WDBA’s improvements to Sandwich Street as part of the Gordie Howe Bridge project, “in recognition of Sandwich’s role as a gateway community to Canada and in response to public consultation.”

Around 3 km of the road from the intersection of Sandwich Street and Ojibway Parkway to just south of the Rosedale Avenue roundabout will see various infrastructure improvements such as repaving, sidewalk replacements and the installation of bike lanes.

A news release from WDBA says the survey work over the next two weeks will involve lifting manhole covers in the roadway to map underground infrastructure, and drilling bore holes on the edge of the roadway as well as collecting soil samples in some areas.

This may impact some parking spaces which will be closed for a short time to allow the bore hole drilling.

Traffic will continue to flow in both directions along Sandwich Street but as crews move through the area rolling lane closures should be expected.

WDBA reminds drivers to obey the direction of traffic flaggers