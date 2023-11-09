Cyclist taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Chatham-Kent police say a cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after getting struck by a vehicle.

Police received numerous 911 calls regarding a motor vehicle collision at McFarlane Ave and Beth Crescent in Chatham on Wednesday around 9:25 a.m. Emergency services responded to the scene.

Upon investigation, police say they determined the cyclist was riding their bicycle westbound on McFarlane Ave when the motor vehicle driving southbound on Melrose Drive approached the yield sign at the intersection and began turning east when the motor vehicle immediately stuck the cyclist.

Police say civilians arrived on scene and attempted to free the cyclist from under the front of the motor vehicle, but while attempting to free the cyclist the motor vehicle proceeded forward further trapping and injuring the cyclist.

The cyclist has been transported to London Health Sciences Centre with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the motor vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

Out of respect for those involved, police say the names of the parties involved will not be released at this time.

The collision remains under investigation by the Chatham-Kent Police Traffic Management Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Joel Rehill at 519-355-1092 or joelr@chatham-kent.ca.