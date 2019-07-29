Cyclist killed in a collision in Chatham
Chatham-Kent Police are investigating a fatal collision.
On Sunday just before midnight, a cyclist was struck by a transport truck.
Both were traveling westbound on Grand Avenue East in Chatham.
Police say the cyclist, a 38-year-old man from Chatham, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation continues.