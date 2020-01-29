DETROIT -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say Michigan border crossings had a banner year, leading the country in interceptions of unreported currency and biological specimens.

The Detroit Field Office led the U.S. in unreported currency violations, with over US$7.8 million seized.

CBP’s Detroit Field Office includes the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie and Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

“During this challenging year our officers assigned around the Detroit field office worked countless hours to safeguard the American homeland at and beyond our nation’s borders,” said Christopher Perry, director of field operations for CBP in Detroit.

CBP officials displayed some of the seized items at a news conference in Detroit on Wednesday.

2019 Enforcement Stats Detroit Field Office

-CBP officers at ports throughout Michigan inspected and facilitated the entry of over 17,000 passenger cars, 6,500 commercial vehicles, 29 commercial aircraft and 15 cargo trains coming from Canada and across the world on a daily basis.

-Officers also processed more than 50,000 passengers per day through the ports.

-The total amount of narcotics seized during the year at Michigan’s five ports of entry with Canada included, 495 pounds of marijuana; 10 pounds of Fentanyl, 600 pounds of cocaine; and 13 pounds of methamphetamine.

-The apprehension of people with outstanding felony warrants for such crimes as homicide, narcotic and human smuggling, totaled 549.

- CBP agriculture specialists intercepted over 2,043 pests, preventing the entry of potentially destructive plant and animal terrors that threaten the nation’s vital agriculture industry. These shipments were either sent back, treated, or destroyed.