WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Police Service (WPS) is investigating an incident which saw an on-duty officer allegedly refused service at a fast-food restaurant as employees knelt in protest.

On Saturday, the WPS tweeted it was aware of a social media post which appears to show two employees of an Arby’s restaurant in east Windsor kneeling in protest of a police officer using the drive-thru.

“The WPS is looking into the circumstances surrounding this isolated incident,” reads the tweet on the police service’s official account.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Friday. According to the social media post, the officer was given a refund.

A commenter on the post refutes the officer’s claim, alleging the officer received the ordered food but, demanded a refund upon seeing the two employees kneeling.

The kneeling gesture has gained traction as a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement protesting police brutality after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick would kneel during the U.S. national anthem played before games to highlight police violence against African Americans.

The post has since been taken down.

CTV News has reached out to Arby’s Canada for comment but, has not yet received a reply as of publishing.