WINDSOR -- Canadian border officials in Windsor, Ont. reportedly seized 30 bricks of suspected cocaine coming across the Ambassador Bridge.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the RCMP announced the seizure, which took place Dec. 15, on Monday.

Officials say a lone male driving a tractor trailer was referred for secondary inspection, at which point border officers allegedly found 30 packages - about 40 kilograms - of suspected cocaine.

The RCMP was called in to take the suspect and the evidence into custody.

The driver, a 44-year-old Brampton, Ont. man, was arrested and charged with importing a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

The CBSA says over 395 kilograms of suspected cocaine have been seized in the Southern Ontario Region this year up to Dec. 17.