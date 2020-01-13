Canada Border Services Agency officers are being credited for a massive methamphetamine bust at the Ambassador Bridge.

A 36-year-old Mississauga man was arrested after about 200 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, worth $25 million, was seized at the Windsor-Detroit border crossing.

It’s the largest methamphetamine seizure on record for the CBSA within the past seven years.

On Dec. 24, 2019, a commercial truck entered Canada through the Ambassador Bridge and was referred for a secondary examination.

During the examination, border officers say they discovered nine containers filled with suspected methamphetamine.

The CBSA arrested the driver and seized the suspected narcotics. The RCMP attended and took custody of the subject as well as the evidence.

"This arrest demonstrates how teamwork is essential when it comes to preventing illegal substances from entering Canada,” says RCMP Superintendent Nancy Burniston. “The RCMP remains fully committed to enforcing laws against illicit drugs to their fullest extent in order to keep our communities safe."

The RCMP charged Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman, 36, with importation of a controlled substance, contrary to the controlled drugs and substances act; and possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the controlled drugs and substances act.

“This seizure demonstrates that border services officers are committed to protecting our borders and ensuring the security of Canadians.,” says CBSA district director Joe McMahon.

Abdirahman’s next scheduled court date is on Feb. 3, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor, Ontario.

The investigation is ongoing.