

CTV Windsor





CTV Windsor’s senior anchor has been recognized for his outstanding work.

Jim Crichton received a Distinguished Alumni Award in the Humanities from Brock University in St. Catharines for his professional achievements as well as service in the community.

This is a huge achievement for Jim, who has been involved in broadcasting for nearly 45 years.

A native of nearby Port Colborne, the graduate of Brock first started his broadcasting career in 1974 at 1470 CHOW-AM in Welland.

From there, Jim worked at CJRN in Niagara Falls, CHEX Radio in Peterborough, CKKW in Kitchener, CHNS Halifax, then Broadcast News before moving to London in 2000 anchoring news for Windsor from London before moving to Windsor permanently in 2003.