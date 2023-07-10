CTV News Windsor welcomes Ricardo Veneza as 11 p.m. anchor

You may have recognized a familiar face during the CTV News Windsor newscast throughout all of last week and now you’ll be seeing him late night.

Ricardo Veneza has re-joined the CTV Windsor family as the 11 p.m. weekday anchor, after working the last couple of years with the team at CTV Kitchener.

Veneza has so many strong ties to the Windsor-Essex community. He was born and raised in Leamington and has reported on the stories that matter most to viewers and listeners on both radio and television for about seven years.

Veneza says he’s looking forward to getting to see more of the beautiful waterfront, Windsor pizza and the passionate community.

Stefanie Masotti will continue as the 6 p.m. weekday anchor. Sanjay Maru takes over as the weekend anchor for Sijia Liu, who joined the CTV Kitchener team.