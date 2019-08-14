

Kingsville is getting ready to host the Tall Ships Festival, beginning Friday.

Six tall ships will take part in this year’s festival and Kingsville is the only Canadian port on Lake Erie to hold this season's tall ships challenge.

Manager of programs Maggie Durocher says the town is expecting big crowds.

"We are certainly looking forward to welcoming members of the public from both sides of the border. We've already heard from people coming from BC to see the ships," she says.

The event also includes tours, vendors, two licensed dock side patios a long with live entertainment.

The visiting ships include the Bluenose II, Fair Jeanne, Picton Castle, Empire Sandy, HMCS Oriole and the Canadian Coast Guard's Thunder Cape.