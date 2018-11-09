

CTV Windsor





Windsor Police allege a driver, seen in exclusive video obtained by CTV Windsor, was trying to hide evidence when officers broke the window of a vehicle.

The incident happened on Howard Avenue and Eugenie Street East around 9.a.m. Thursday.

Police say officers noticed the license plate did not match the description of the vehicle, and the driver began driving erratically into oncoming traffic.

The driver eventually stopped for traffic which was backed by an unrelated collision.

According to police, officers attempted to arrest the man behind the wheel but he refused to exit. Officers observed the driver to be in possession of suspected illicit drugs while also attempting to conceal and destroy them.

Police say the vehicle continued to move forward and the driver was resisting arrest.

Officers tasered the driver when the vehicle was placed in park, and placed him under arrest.

A passenger left the vehicle and was later arrested without incident on an outstanding warrant.

Police later discovered the license plates were stolen and officers seized suspected methamphetamine and heroin from the vehicle.

Scott Montgomery, 25, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest as well as two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of breach of recognizance.