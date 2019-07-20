

HMCS Oriole is attracting thousands in downtown Windsor.

The 98-year-old ship is the Royal Canadian Navy's oldest and largest serving commissioned ship.

The ship has been on a three-month tour of Canadian and American port cities along the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Great Lakes.

It arrived in Windsor on Friday after being in Cleveland, Ohio.

Lieutenant-Commander Drew Foran says the ship continues to train and educate sailors.

"She does community outreach, she tells the story of the Navy and we have just come from Cleveland in fact taking part in a Tall Ships Festival and about 50 percent of our crew our sea cadets believe it or not," says Foran. "So they range between the ages of 13 and 16-years old, they make up the majority of the crew."

He says all ages enjoy seeing the ship.

"The one thing that Oriole can do is connect with people young and old," says Foran. "Obviously just look at her being a 98-year-old tall ship, the sailing era, she kind of harkens back to a different time but the people who operate her are mostly younger Canadians."

Foran says the high water levels have impacted the ship.

"It's increased the currants in the river so that plays a factor in navigation," says Foran. "It takes a little longer, use a little bit more fuel getting to where you want to go and it's been a factor across the Great Lakes everywhere we've went, there's some areas where it's almost been difficult for us to get along side and tie it up to the walls."

Public tours continue Sunday from 9am until 4pm.