Crews respond to fire north of Chatham

Chatham-Kent fire crews are currently on scene of a house fire.

The blaze broke out around 7:26 a.m. at 83134 Dover Centre Line and as of 8:48 a.m. is still considered an “active incident.”

Firefighters from the Dover and Tupperville stations have responded as well as the Chatham south tanker and Station 2 aerial truck.

This is a developing story.