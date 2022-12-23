Crash involving 12 vehicles closes Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent

Highway 401 east at Communication Road in Chatham, Ont., on Dec. 23, 2022. (Source: 511on.ca) Highway 401 east at Communication Road in Chatham, Ont., on Dec. 23, 2022. (Source: 511on.ca)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why everyone's talking about 'nepo babies'

Nepo babies, or children of already famous and successful people, have not-so-secretly infiltrated countless beloved pop culture properties, and the latest issue of New York magazine highlighted dozens of these progeny.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver