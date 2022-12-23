Crash involving 12 vehicles closes Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent

A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent is closed after a crash involving 12 vehicles.

The Chatham-Kent Detachment of the Elgin County OPP closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the 401 between Tilbury and Victoria.

#ElginOPP CK Detachment has closed both the E/B and W/B Lanes of the #HWY401 between Tilbury and Victoria, due to a collision involving 12 Vehicles. More updates when available. ^bp pic.twitter.com/Jlcn2Ipn70 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 23, 2022

OPP say they are currently responding to numerous collisions throughout the county.

Another crash is reported on the 401 at Communication Road.

Police say extremely poor visibility, weather and road conditions are being reported across the county and beyond.

Officers say if it is not absolutely essential, stay home and stay off the roads.

Chatham-Kent Fire officials are also warning of the white out conditions.

Fire posted on social media that there is also a major accident on the 401 near Kent Bridge, in addition to the one at Communication Road.