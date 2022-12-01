CP Holiday Train returns to Windsor and Chatham

The CP Holiday Train is back on track spreading festive cheer in Chatham and Windsor later today.

It’s the first time the train will be in the region since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The popular train will first stop in Chatham at the Holiday Inn Convention Center parking lot on Richmond Street at 2:30 p.m.with performances by Lindsay Ell and JoJo Mason beginning at 2:45 p.m.

Then it travels to Windsor, stopping at the CP rail yard at Erie Street and Janette Street. The train is scheduled to arrive at 5:45 p.m. with another 30-minute concert beginning at 6 p.m.

The shows are free, but CP Rail asks the public to bring cash or non-perishable food items to donate to local food banks.