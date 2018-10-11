

Sam Roberts Band will be making a stop in Windsor and Chatham as the CP Holiday Train rolls into southwestern Ontario.

The train stops in Chatham at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 and then travels to Windsor at 5:20 p.m. on the same day.

JoJo Mason will also be performing.

The CP train is celebrating 20 years of collecting food and raising funds for food banks across North America.

The train program launched in 1999 and has since raised more than C$14.5 million and gathered 4.3 million pounds of food for communities along CP's routes in Canada and the United States.

Beginning in Montreal on Nov. 25 and 27 respectively, two trains will make the festive journey, travelling through both the U.S. and Canada to bring holiday cheer to 164 communities along CP's network.

Each event is free, with CP encouraging attendees to open their cupboards and wallets to help address hunger needs in their communities. Local food banks will be accepting donations at each stop to ensure those less fortunate have enough healthy food this holiday season.