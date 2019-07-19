

CTV Windsor





Town of Tecumseh officials are informing residents of a few sightings of coyotes and foxes.

The town acknowledged the sightings on social media on Thursday and provided a link to what you can do if you encounter a coyote.

The sightings included various areas, including Amberley Crescent, near Lakewood Park.

Officials say the town does not trap or catch wildlife.

Urban coyote sightings have also been reported in Windsor and LaSalle.

A Windsor resident wants warning signs installed at Malden Park after spotting a coyote while walking her dog.

In two cases in LaSalle, small dogs have been attacked by coyotes.

