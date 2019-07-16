

CTV Windsor





A Windsor resident is warning others after she says she saw a coyote at Malden Park.

Catherine Murphy says she was walking her dog in the west Windsor park with a friend when they noticed they were being followed by a coyote.

She says they became really scared when the coyote got up on a little berm and started howling.

Murphy wants warning signs to be posted by the City of Windsor indicating that coyotes may be present.

When Murphy went to warn two nearby men about the coyotes, they told her they saw the coyote take down a deer earlier.

Windsor naturalist Karen Cedar says coyotes are everywhere in the city. She says howling is not a sign that they are getting ready to attack.

Cedar says if you see a coyote approaching, you have to show them that you are something to be afraid of.

In LaSalle, residents have reported several coyote sightings and attack on small dogs.

The town recently held a meeting with police and officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources to review what can be done.