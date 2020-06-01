WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say the number of COVID-19-related service calls increased over the past week, but no tickets were issued.

Police received 76 COVID-related calls from May 24 – May 30. That’s an increase from 46 calls the week before.

Zero tickets or warnings were issued for violating an emergency order.

No tickets or warnings were issued the previous week either.

From April 26-May 2, they received 72 COVID-related calls and issued two tickets.