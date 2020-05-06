LONDON, ONT -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on local events and festivals as summer months approach.

The 33rd Annual Fun Fest in Essex has been cancelled after organizers said that the ride supplier, World’s Finest Shows, could not commit to being operational by the time of the festival.

Fun Fest was scheduled to run July 2, through July 5.

Also cancelled is the annual Meet-a-Machine event held at the WFCU Centre. Organizers say the event will not be rescheduled in 2020.

Finally the City of Windsor is postponing the installation of the peace fountain in the Detroit River.

The installation is not deemed essential under current provincial construction orders.

The fountain was recently refurbished for $80,000.