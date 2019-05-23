

CTV Windsor





The Peace Fountain is getting new parts and won’t be in the Detroit River until July.

City of Windsor officials say they are investing in some new parts for the always-popular fountain located in the river alongside Coventry Gardens.

The new parts are expected to arrive in June and that means the Peace Fountain will not be in the water until July.

Typically, the fountain is placed in the water in time for the Victoria Day long weekend.

When the contractor hired to do the annual refurbishment of the pumps and motors this season began to work, the pumps were found to have significant wear due to sediment and debris. As a result, the manufacturer in Germany is building replacement parts.

City officials apologize for the delay and appreciate the community’s patience as they ensure that the popular attraction is in fully working order before returning to the riverfront for 2019.

The Peace Fountain is the only international floating fountain in the world, which can propel water 70 feet in the air and displays a light show at night.