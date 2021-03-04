WINDSOR, ONT. -- A long-term care home in Wallaceburg had its outbreak status lifted on Thursday.

The Fairfield Park Village had been dealing with controlled measures since Jan.10.

“Despite today’s good news, all ongoing infection prevention and control measures will remain in place to ensure the continued health and safety of our residents and staff,” said the home’s administrator, Tracey Maxim.

Maxim said staff at the home hope to resume activities for residents starting with a celebration after reaching the milestone.

With the news, the region’s Medical Health Officer has declared Chatham-Kent outbreak free.

Dr. David Colby said progress continues as there now remains only 12 active cases and those individuals are isolating, and by the end of Thursday 7,000 people are expected to be vaccinated.

Public health teams have been seeing people by appointment at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic inside the John D. Bradley Convention Centre since Saturday, or visiting area long-term care homes.

Colby stated the number of people vaccinated is five times higher than the number of people in the municipality who tested positive for COVID.

Health workers expect to run out of the current supply of vaccine on Friday.

Colby was positive more supply would arrive next week to allow health workers to continue to see as many people as possible.

“The faster the vaccine is given out, the less chance of another lockdown,” stated Colby.

Colby believed the indicators look positive, and thought the province might be ready to loosen restrictions for next week moving the municipality from orange-restrict to yellow or perhaps green under the COVID-19 Response Framework.

Just the same, both Colby and Mayor Darrin Canniff asked people to remain vigilant as new variants threaten to put the community back into lockdown.