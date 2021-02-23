WINDSOR, ONT. -- The leadership team at a Wallaceburg long-term care home is “cautiously optimistic” that they are almost through a major COVID-19 outbreak.

Chatham-Kent Public Health has confirmed that Fairfield Park only has one active case of COVID-19 among residents and one active case among staff.

“All other cases have been resolved and we are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to put this outbreak behind us soon,” said a news release from the Fairfield Park leadership team.

“Despite this good news, we continue to do weekly testing in our home to monitor any potential spread and we remain vigilant in all ongoing infection prevention and control measures for the continued health and safety of all residents and staff.”

On Feb. 4, there were 88 confirmed cases and one death.

The staff is thanking supportive friends and neighbours with the following video.