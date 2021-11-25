COVID-19 indicators worsen in Windsor-Essex: WECHU
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
COVID-19 case rates and per cent positivity have increased in Windsor-Essex again this week.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit released the weekly epidemiological summary showing the burden of the virus on Thursday.
Highlights from the WECHU epi summary:
- Windsor-Essex case rate is higher than the provincial average
- Wastewater surveillance data highlights COVID-19 levels have increased recently.
- Disproportionately higher cases among children and youth.
- COVID-19 related hospitalization have increased but ICU admissions remain unchanged.
- Number of doses administered has increased due to third doses/booster.Weekly case rates in Ontario on Nov. 25, 2021. (Source: WECHU)
Summary of Monitoring Indicators for Windsor-Essex:
- Most recent completed weekly case rate = 73.8 cases/100,000 population
- Most recent 7-day rate = 74.5 cases/100,000 population
- Percent positivity = 4.8% (full week). Most recent 7-days percent positivity = 4.8%
- R0 (effective) = 1.1
- Outbreaks remain high in our region
- 86.6% of Windsor-Essex residents 12+ have received with at least 1 dose
- 83.2% of Windsor-Essex residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.
The key indicators are worse than the previous week’s data.