COVID-19 case rates, per cent positivity and hospitalizations increase: WECHU
An inside look of the ICU unit at Windsor Regional Hospital in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit released its weekly epidemiological summary on Thursday, showing key COVID-19 indicators are worsening in the region.
Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says residents must follow public health measures and continue to get vaccinated to help decrease the burden of COVID-19.
Here’s the overall summary for Windsor-Essex:
- Case rates in WEC have increased this week
- Wastewater surveillance data highlights COVID-19 levels have increased recently
- Disproportionately higher cases among children and youth
- COVID-19 related hospitalization have increased but ICU admissions remain unchanged.
- Number of doses administered has increased due to 3rd doses/booster.Per cent positivity in Windsor-Essex. (Courtesy WECHU)
Summary of Monitoring Indicators:
- Most recent completed weekly case rate = 59.0 cases/100,000 population
- Most recent 7-day rate = 63.9 cases/100,000 population
- Percent positivity = 4.3% (full week)
- Most recent 7-days percent positivity = 3.8%
- R0 (effective) = 1.3
- Outbreaks remain high in the region, have increased to 27
- 86.3% of Windsor-Essex residents 12+ have received with at least 1 dose
- 82.7% of Windsor-Essex residents 12+ are fully vaccinated