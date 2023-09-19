Windsor

    • County Road 34 closed after vehicle crashes into pole

    Essex County OPP say a section of County Road 34 is closed in Cottam, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Source: OPP) Essex County OPP say a section of County Road 34 is closed in Cottam, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    Essex County OPP say a section of County Road 34 is closed in Cottam after a single-vehicle crash.

    The road is closed between County Road 27 and County Road 29 after police say a vehicle hit a hydro pole.

    No injuries were reported. ELK and Kingsville Fire are on scene.

    Police are asking the public to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News