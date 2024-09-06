Could a snap election put the Ojibway National Urban Park in jeopardy?

An early election could jeopardize years of work to create a national urban park at Ojibway.

“I'm always concerned about the private members’ bill not being passed,” said Windsor-West MP Brian Masse, referring to his private member bill called Bill C-248, which is still awaiting Senate approval.

Now that the NDP’s deal with the Liberals is off, Masse is concerned.

“Until the legislation is passed, it's just basically an idea and its policy, which policy can be changed at any moment in time,” he said.

If an early election is called and the bill isn't law before then, it would die and have to be re-introduced once a new government is formed.

“We are working on that,” Masse said. “We're working with Parks Canada. We're working with all the environmental groups. We're working with all the political parties to see if we can get this done. The reality is if there isn't pressure, then it won't get done anyways.”

Once the bill is passed, the park would be fully protected by the federal government under the Canada National Parks' Act and supported by Parks Canada.

“There's no guarantees here,” said Mike Fisher, president of Friends of Ojibway Prairies.

“We just need to make sure everyone's working together because we've got this fantastic opportunity here in front of us, and we want to make sure we seize it because it'd be a big loss for the legislation. It doesn't put us in a good place if that happens.”

With all of the local MPs on board pushing to pass the bill, Fisher remains optimistic.

“There's been some really good updates. We've had meetings with MP Chris Lewis, who's a fantastic champion, as well as MP Masse and MP Irek Kusmierczyk. And what we're hearing is that the sides are coming together and really working to collaborate to get this done,” said Fisher, who hopes continued advocacy can push the bill over the finish line sooner rather than later

“Hopefully there'll be more news in the coming weeks about how people can advocate for the park and make sure the Senate knows just how important it is to our community and our country.”

In the meantime, Fisher said his group will take the next few weeks to create a plan of advocacy moving forward.

Residents can also do their part by calling their local MP to share their interest in seeing the park project get over the finish line.