Cottam remembers Fox brothers with rolling memorial

It was one week ago Tuesday, brothers Marshall and Blake Fox died when their car left County Road 34 in Cottam, colliding with a parked vehicle and catching fire.

The community came together to honour the pair with a sunset slow roll through town, listening to the pair’s favourite music.

The idea for the memorial, dubbed “Ride for Marshall and Blake Fox,” born from a routine the brothers shared with friend Cora Neill — who often commuted with them to and from work.

“What better way to remember and honour the boys than to have one last drive with them?” Neill said.

Dozens of people in about 30 vehicles gathered at Ridgeway Park just before 6 p.m. — among them, the boys’ mother Amanda and Blake’s girlfriend Kayla Doyle.

“It’s been unimaginable,” Doyle described.

“I lost my best friend, and I lost my brother, because me and Marshall were really close too. I lost my soul mate."

Blake (left) and Marshall Fox died in a car accident in the early morning hours of Feb. 7, 2023. (Source: Amanda Rae/Facebook)

“Everyone’s been having a really, really tough time,” she said.

Doyle says community support since the death of the boys has been overwhelming.

She says funeral homes, florists and restaurants have reached out to offer support — with neighbours and family members stopping by with home cooked meals and gift cards.

A GoFundMe fundraiser started by the brothers’ aunt last week with an initial goal of $5,000 has raised nearly $24,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Doyle says Marshall and Blake would be blown away to see the support their family has received.

“They would’ve loved to be here,” she said.

Visitation for Marshall and Blake Fox is scheduled for Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the Funeral to be held 2:30 p.m. Friday at Kendrick Funeral Home in Kingsville.

Their mother tells CTV News the funeral will be live streamed online.

About 30 vehicles took part in a memorial drive through Cottam for Marshall and Blake Fox in Cottam, Ont. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)