As a Cottam farm opens its barn doors to the public for Easter weekend, its owner says she's taken the appropriate steps to ensure the safety of her birds — and visitors — amid avian flu cases emerging in other parts of North America.

"My primary business is breeding chickens and ducks and geese. So it is a concern to me," said Nicole Winkels, owner and operator of Sunny Britches Acres.

The farm started running private tours back in September. After receiving "phenomenal" feedback from the community, Sunny Britches Acres held a grand opening on Saturday for the public to meet all of their animals.

But ahead of the event, Winkels said she's taken the proper steps to ensure the avian flu threat is mitigated.

Just last week, Point Pelee National Park confirmed a single case of the bird flu. Meanwhile, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has reported 16 instances of the avian influenza detected in Ontario poultry flocks between Mar. 27 and Apr. 14.

"The main concern with cross transmission is the wild waterfowl," said Winkels.

To greatly reduce the risk of wild birds coming to her farm, Sunny Britches Acres has taken down its wild bird feeders.

"We've put out notices. If you have your own flocks at home, don't wear your chore shoes to the farm to come visit," said Winkels, adding the notice also applies to anyone who steps on to her property from another farm.

"If you've been anywhere near wild waterfowl, change your shoes."

The farm, which raises birds such as free-range chickens, ducks, geese and emus, estimates about 400 people attended Saturday's grand opening.

According to the CFIA, avian flu viruses rarely cause disease in humans.

"Wild birds, especially waterfowl, are natural reservoirs of influenza viruses. They are not normally affected by the disease, but can still transmit it to domestic birds," the CFIA says on its website.

"The disease can spread to birds through contact with infected poultry and poultry products. It can also spread through contaminated manure, litter, clothing, footwear, vehicles, equipment, feed and water."