LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

One of the cases is a local healthcare worker.

On Friday there was one new case and medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed said there has been an increase in the number of children testing positive.

“We have seen a large number of children between 0-19 who contracted COVID-19 in the past two weeks compared to what we have seen overall since the beginning of this pandemic,” said Ahmed.

He is reminding parents to keep a close eye of their children and make sure they are following the public health measures.

The health unit is recruiting and hiring 19 nurses to work with local schools.

Saturday’s numbers bring the total confirmed case count to 2,545.

There is one retirement home in outbreak status. New Beginnings in Leamington has 21 residents and six staff members who have tested positive. One workplace is reporting an outbreak - a manufacturing facility in Tecumseh.

There are 2,382 resolved cases and the death count remains at 74.

Provincial numbers show 169 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking the highest daily case count since the end of July.