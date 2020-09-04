WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new COVID-19 case on Friday.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the new cases is a close contact of a confirmed case.

The region has had a total of 2,542 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2378 people who have recovered.

There have been 74 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-two deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There is one retirement home in outbreak status. New Beginnings in Leamington has 21 residents and six staff members who have tested positive.

One workplace is reporting an outbreak - a manufacturing facility in Tecumseh.

More coming.