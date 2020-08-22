LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Saturday.

On Friday, the health unit reported two new cases.

The positive case count now stands at 2,459.

The health unit says two staff members and a resident of a retirement home have recently tested positive.

Two cases are under investigation, with two retirement homes in an outbreak. There are also outbreaks at four workplaces, including two in the agri-sector.

Currently 2,292 cases have been resolved and there have been 71 deaths in the region.