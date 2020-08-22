Advertisement
Coronavirus cases in Windsor-Essex rise slightly
This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP)
LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Saturday.
On Friday, the health unit reported two new cases.
The positive case count now stands at 2,459.
The health unit says two staff members and a resident of a retirement home have recently tested positive.
Two cases are under investigation, with two retirement homes in an outbreak. There are also outbreaks at four workplaces, including two in the agri-sector.
Currently 2,292 cases have been resolved and there have been 71 deaths in the region.