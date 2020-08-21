WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports two new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The region has had a total of 2,454 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,292 people who have recovered.

Health unit officials say one new case is a resident in a retirement home and the other is still under investigation.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave his weekly epi-summary on Friday. He says he’s happy to see a drop in the number of new cases continue.

“Overall I think we are moving in the right direction,” says Ahmed.

Even though the trend in new cases is continuing to decline, Windsor-Essex still has the highest rate in the province.

There are two retirement homes in outbreak status. New Beginnings in Leamington has four residents and one staff member who have tested positive. Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor has four staff members with COVID-19.

Two agricultural workplaces in Leamington are also experiencing outbreaks.

There have been 71 deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex. Forty-nine are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.