WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is trying to get more sanitizer into the hands of the public for free.

Three free hand sanitizer giveaways are planned at different locations in the city.

“Since the start of this crisis, the City of Windsor has partnered with our hometown distillery to make locally produced hand sanitizer available for residents seeking to stay healthy and safe,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Now that our region has entered Stage 3, it’s more important than ever to keep up on our public health recommendations.”

Previous distribution has occurred at the WFCU Centre, but the next complimentary disbursements will occur at three separate municipal locations and allow for a walk-up format.

When and where:

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at Patterson Park in Sandwich Town. Note: residents should approach the white tent in the middle of Patterson Park.

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Ford Test Track. Note: residents can receive sanitizer at the white tent at the south side off Milloy Street near the playground.

Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m., the free hand sanitizer will be available at the Windsor International Transit Terminal at 300 Chatham Street West.

City officials say in total, nearly 2,400 bottles of free sanitizer will be handed out, two bottles per person. Social distancing and masks will be required at each location.

The free sanitizer is 80 per cent ethanol and produced by Hiram Walker & Sons Ltd. using the World Health Organization recipe and bottled in 375-millilitre containers donated by Highbury Canco in Leamington.