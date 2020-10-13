WINDSOR, ONT. -- An Essex man has been arrested after allegedly uttering threats and pointing a gun at his neighbour before firing the weapon into the air.

Essex County OPP responded to a report of a disturbance Sunday around 8 p.m. on Tracey Crescent in Essex.

Police say it was reported that a man had uttered threats, pointed a firearm at a neighbour and fired the gun into the air.

The area was held by OPP, Essex County Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the K-9 unit and neighbours in the area were evacuated.

Police say the suspect exited and re-entered his residence numerous times at which point he was “engaged by police” and taken into custody.

The suspect obtained a minor dog bite wound during the arrest and was transported to hospital for treatment, police say.

Timothy Hebert, 58, of Essex has been charged with assault with a weapon, utter threats to cause bodily harm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and fail to comply with undertaking.

Hebert is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Tuesday.