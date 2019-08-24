

CTV Windsor





The 44th annual Corn Festival in Tecumseh continued Saturday with a parade.

Floats, vehicles, bands and dignitaries participated in the parade, which celebrates all things ‘corny.’

The festival includes a Miss Tecumseh pageant, car show and pickleball, disc golf and 3-one-3 hockey tournaments.

About 18 tonnes of corn is expected to be sold at this year's festival.

Between 15,000 and 20,000 usually attend the event each year.

The festival runs through to Sunday.