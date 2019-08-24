'Corny' time in Tecumseh with annual festival underway
Corn Fest parade rolls through Tecumseh, Ont. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, August 24, 2019 12:29PM EDT
The 44th annual Corn Festival in Tecumseh continued Saturday with a parade.
Floats, vehicles, bands and dignitaries participated in the parade, which celebrates all things ‘corny.’
The festival includes a Miss Tecumseh pageant, car show and pickleball, disc golf and 3-one-3 hockey tournaments.
About 18 tonnes of corn is expected to be sold at this year's festival.
Between 15,000 and 20,000 usually attend the event each year.
The festival runs through to Sunday.