Copper wiring stolen from homes under construction: Chatham-Kent police

Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect after multiple homes under construction were broken into and robbed of their copper wiring on Friday, police said.

According to a press release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, on Friday police were called to the Calbot Trail area in Chatham for a report of multiple break and enters.

Police said that new homes under construction were entered and copper wiring was stolen.

Residents are asked to report suspicious activity, and anyone with information into the incident is ased to contact Const. Levi Tetrault at levit@chatham-kent.ca, while anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).