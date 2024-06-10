Cool start to the week, but temperatures set to heat up across Windsor and Chatham-Kent
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent residents will see a cool start to the week Monday but it won't last.
Here's what the forecast looks like for the week:
Monday mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning. High 19.
Tuesday mainly sunny. High 22.
Wednesday sunny. High 27
Thursday a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.
Friday a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1 in 5 Canadians know someone who used a food bank in the past year: Nanos
One in five Canadians say they or someone they know used a food bank within the past 12 months, a new survey shows.
Anger, grief, joy: How one woman turned a family lie into a life full of love
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
Hunter Biden's gun trial enters its final stretch after deeply personal testimony about his drug use
The criminal trial of President Joe Biden's son heads into its final stretch Monday as the defence tries to chip away at prosecutors' case laying bare some of the darkest moments of Hunter Biden's drug-fuelled past.
European elections are 1st electoral setback for Sweden's populist party with far-right roots
The elections in Sweden to the European Parliament marked the first electoral setback for the Swedish populist party with far-right roots that grabbed more than 13 per cent of the votes but came fourth, according to preliminary figures Monday. That made Sweden one of the few countries in Europe where the far-right is in retreat.
Newfoundland woman was 'living in fear' in a for-profit shelter. She was killed there
Rayna Dove's mother says she was 'living in fear' in a shelter in downtown St. John's, N.L.. On Dec. 27, 2021, Dove's fears came true. She died there in the early morning hours, stabbed in the abdomen by another resident, David Quirke.
Oilers fans travel in massive numbers to cheer on their team’s Stanley Cup quest
Passionate and fired up, a huge gathering of Edmonton Oilers fans have made their presence felt in southern Florida.
$4.8M listing in B.C. includes a house, a ferry and Canada’s only floating pub
A property on B.C.’s Protection Island has hit the market for $4.8 million – but the asking price includes much more than the four-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront home.
Trump complains about his teleprompters at a scorching Las Vegas rally
Former U.S. president Donald Trump rallied voters in the scorching heat of Las Vegas, at points telling his supporters to ask for help if needed and appearing irritable with the teleprompters that he said were not working.
CN, Amtrak cancel summer passenger train service between Montreal and New York
No passenger trains are set to run between Montreal and New York City until September amid maintenance work on the track.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Accidental car seizure, Hells Angels, rats in Waterloo
An accidental car seizure by the Bank of Canada, a raid at a Hells Angels clubhouse, and rats spotted in Uptown Waterloo round out the top stories of the week.
-
Local search and rescue trainer uses new AI underwater lifesaving technology
A new AI device is helping local search and rescue teams cut down their search time significantly.
-
'Was told I'd never run again': OPP officer leads the pack at fundraising run in Paris, Ont.
OPP officer Dylan McKinnon has gone from being told he'd never run again to finishing his own cancer research fundraising event.
London
-
Police seek suspect in London arson investigation, possibly motivated by hate
The London Police Service is on the lookout for an arson suspect following a fire in the Wateroak Drive area.
-
6 people hurt in serious crash west of St. Thomas
One person suffered life-threatening injuries and five others were also hurt following a crash Sunday afternoon near St. Thomas.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fatal fire in Tillsonburg
One person has died in a house fire in Tillsonburg, Ont.
Barrie
-
Road closures and traffic snarl-ups abound in Barrie
Several major arteries across Barrie will be closed or partially closed this week.
-
Orillia residents discuss how a sustainable future for the city can be built at workshop
More than 40 community members gathered to discuss a sustainable future for Orillia at a workshop held by Sustainable Orillia.
-
Orillia farmers' market hosts first pop-up market this summer
The Orillia farmers market held a special pop-up market at the Leacock Museum Sunday along Lake Couchiching.
Northern Ontario
-
1 in 5 Canadians know someone who used a food bank in the past year: Nanos
One in five Canadians say they or someone they know used a food bank within the past 12 months, a new survey shows.
-
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
-
Newfoundland woman was 'living in fear' in a for-profit shelter. She was killed there
Rayna Dove's mother says she was 'living in fear' in a shelter in downtown St. John's, N.L.. On Dec. 27, 2021, Dove's fears came true. She died there in the early morning hours, stabbed in the abdomen by another resident, David Quirke.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault suspect charged after police find drugs, ammunition and cash
A 29-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after police with a search warrant raided an Alexandra Street residence.
-
Number of active forest fires in northeastern Ont. reduced to three
There was good news this weekend regarding the forest fire situation in northeastern Ontario.
-
Security guards spit on, attacked in two incidents on the same day in the Sault
Security guards in businesses in Sault Ste. Marie had a rough week, with incident including threats, assault and being spit on.
Ottawa
-
Child rescued from water at Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end
Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 9-1-1 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child, "possibly drowning," at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Banning lethal trapping off the table as city recommends changes to wildlife strategy
The city of Ottawa is bringing forward a number of changes to the city's decade-old Wildlife Strategy, but is not recommending any changes to controversial lethal trapping policies.
-
Cloudy and cool start to the work week in Ottawa
Ottawa residents will need to keep the raingear nearby today, but there is some relief on the way from the wet stretch of weather.
Toronto
-
'Everybody's been ticketed': Parents call for parking solutions outside Beaches daycare amid safety concerns
For parents at one Beaches daycare, getting a $150 parking ticket is a bit of a rite of passage.
-
Calgary man charged with impaired driving after collision closes Toronto Highway 401 collectors for hours
A 28-year-old man from Calgary is facing several charges, including impaired driving, after crashing the tractor trailer he was driving on Highway 401 in Toronto on Sunday morning.
-
Investigation underway after fire destroys historic west Toronto church, Group of Seven murals
An investigation his now underway after a historic church in Toronto's Little Portugal area was completely destroyed by a four-alarm fire on Sunday.
Montreal
-
Justin Trudeau, Francois Legault to meet in Quebec
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault are slated to meet Monday afternoon in Quebec City to talk about immigration.
-
CN, Amtrak cancel summer passenger train service between Montreal and New York
No passenger trains are set to run between Montreal and New York City until September amid maintenance work on the track.
-
Montreal-area animal rescue agencies calling on homes to adopt pets before moving day
Animal rescue groups in Montreal are asking those who can to adopt a pet in June. They say the cost of caring for an animal has gone up and that July is the busiest time of the year as people move and sometimes can't bring their pets.
Winnipeg
-
First Nations youth build house in the Dominican Republic
First Nations teenagers say building a house for someone in need was a life-changing experience.
-
-
More than 100 volunteers transforming former landfill into forest
Winnipeggers got their hands dirty this weekend planting one thousand trees, shrubs, and other plants.
Edmonton
-
Man in hospital after being shot by police in central Edmonton: EPS
A man is in hospital after he was shot by police early Sunday morning in McCauley.
-
Police say 2 women tried to lure boy into van in southeast Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.
-
Panthers say they will play better in Game 2 as Oilers ready to bounce back
There will be no relaxing, the Panthers — 3-0 winners in the Cup opener — insisted on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Autopsy confirms death of 16-year-old teen was homicide
An autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed that the death of a 16-year-old teenage boy in Forest Lawn was a homicide.
-
Calgarians continue to cut water consumption over weekend: Gondek
Calgarians continued to conserve water Saturday as city residents contended with a major water main break that remains days away from being fixed.
-
Hundreds of firefighters climb 1,370 steps to raise money for Wellspring Alberta.
More than 500 firefighters from around Alberta, across Canada and internationally donned modified gear Sunday and participated in the 10th annual firefighter stair climb challenge at Brookfield Place in Calgary.
Regina
-
Wind phone used as tool to communicate with deceased or lost family members
A new phone booth now stands outside of Regina’s Lakeview United Church. This particular phone is called a wind phone, and it is intended to be a way to communicate with a loved one who has died or is missing.
-
'An inspiration': Book launch held for 101-year-old Regina author
With the release of two new books on Sunday, 101-year-old Regina author Kay Parley is proving that dreams don’t fade as we age.
-
Teddy Bears Anonymous annual BBQ for Bears raises over $10,000
The Teddy Bears Anonymous 16th annual BBQ for Bears raised over $10,000 on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
'Seeing the plane sink right before our eyes' SeaBus crew recounts moment float plane crashed
Visibility was excellent on a clear sunny Saturday in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, when a SeaBus captain spotted a float plane lying awkwardly in the water.
-
‘We haven’t completely stopped’: Update on search for climbers missing near Squamish, B.C.
Squamish Search and Rescue provided a brief update Saturday evening on the status of their efforts to find three mountaineers who have been missing for more than a week.
-
$4.8M listing in B.C. includes a house, a ferry and Canada’s only floating pub
A property on B.C.’s Protection Island has hit the market for $4.8 million – but the asking price includes much more than the four-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront home.
Vancouver Island
-
North Saanich, B.C., home destroyed in fire
No one was injured, but a home was destroyed and its residents displaced after a fire in North Saanich early Sunday morning.
-
$4.8M listing in B.C. includes a house, a ferry and Canada’s only floating pub
A property on B.C.’s Protection Island has hit the market for $4.8 million – but the asking price includes much more than the four-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront home.
-
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
Atlantic
-
Fire destroys historic sawmill in southwestern N.S.
A historic sawmill and museum on the Meteghan River in Nova Scotia's Digby County was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
-
From struggle to support: Maritime man helps others overcome mental health struggles
For years, Brad Rowe has battled depression, often telling himself that “it’s just life.”
-
opinion
opinion You need an estate plan, but do you need a lawyer to do it properly?
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.