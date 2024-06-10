WINDSOR
Cool start to the week, but temperatures set to heat up across Windsor and Chatham-Kent

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent residents will see a cool start to the week Monday but it won't last.

Here's what the forecast looks like for the week:

Monday mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning. High 19.

Tuesday mainly sunny. High 22.

Wednesday sunny. High 27

Thursday a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Friday a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28. 

