Convoy marking one-year since Ambassador Bridge blockade expected to arrive in Windsor: police

Windsor police say a vehicle convoy marking the one-year anniversary of the Ambassador Bridge blockade is expected to arrive in the city Sunday afternoon.

Police say officers are monitoring the convoy and are ready to respond as needed to “ensure public peace and protect our community.”

Tuesday, Feb. 7 will mark one year since supporters of the so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ protested along Huron Church Road creating a blockade at the Ambassador Bridge.

The bridge was closed to traffic for about a week and a state of emergency was declared by the city’s mayor.

— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 5, 2023

Police cleared the blockade and the border reopened on Feb. 13 following an injunction, but officers put up barricades along the east-west roads intersecting Huron Church to prevent pop-up protests.

The state emergency was lifted on Feb. 24, with all surrounding intersections opening nearly a month after the protests.

Vehicles with signs and flags were spotted travelling westbound on Highway 401 toward Windsor, followed closely by two to three OPP vehicles on Sunday.

Windsor police say they respect the demonstrators right to peacefully protest, and will “work to ensure they can exercise their civil rights in a way that is lawful and safe.”