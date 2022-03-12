All crossroads along Huron Church now open

Nearly one month after blockade-protests at the Ambassador Bridge were cleared from Huron Church Road, all intersections from College Avenue to E.C. Row have now reopened.

After clearing the blockade following an injunction on Feb. 13, Windsor Police Service put up barricades along a number of east-west roads to prevent pop-up protests.

Over the past few weeks, those east-west thoroughfares were opened one at a time.

According to a Tweet from police, College Avenue at Huron Church Road reopened Saturday morning, the last remaining intersection to fully reopen since the blockade protest began.

The intersection served as ground zero for the week-long blockade protesting COVID-19 mandates, which halted traffic at the busy international crossing for close to seven days.

"Normal traffic flow on Huron Church Road and surrounding areas has resumed," reads the Tweet from police. "We would like to thank the public for your patience."