Windsor lifts state of emergency related to Ambassador Bridge protest

The state of emergency in Windsor is being lifted related to the protest near the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens made the announcement on Thursday.

“Today, after consultation with Windsor Police and City Administration, I am lifting the declared State of Emergency related to the illegal occupation of the Ambassador Bridge and the associated disruption along Huron Church Road,” he said.

Demonstrators protesting COVID-19 mandates set up a blockade on Huron Church Road on Monday, Feb. 7, disrupting traffic to the Ambassador Bridge.

Police cleared the blockade and the border reopened on Feb. 13 following an injunction, but police put up barricades along the east-west roads intersecting Huron Church to prevent pop-up protests.

“The immediate threat has been cleared and we have experienced about a week of cross border trade, unimpeded,” added Dilkens. “The City of Windsor secured an injunction from the Ontario Superior Court to further arm law enforcement with the tools to protect this vital trade infrastructure, and the municipal road that connect to it.”

Dilkens says the city continues to experience the ongoing price of protecting the vital national trade corridor.

“Many businesses and residents in west Windsor are still coping with the enhanced security presence and restricted access along Huron Church,” said Dilkens.

Windsor police say they are evaluating the national security situation on a daily basis. Several intersections along Huron Church have reopened, with barricades still at about half a dozen.

Dilkens says local entrepreneurs deserve equitable access to federal government support programs that have already been launched to assist downtown Ottawa small businesses.

An open letter from the Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Windsor Essex and Peele Island and the mayor was written regarding the “inequitable treatment of small businesses impacted by recent pandemic-related illegal occupations.” It was addressed to Helena Jaczek, Minister for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario House of Commons.

Dilkens said the City of Windsor will work with the Windsor Police Service in the coming weeks to make a formal request for financial support to cover all costs associated with clearing the illegal occupation and securing Huron Church Road for the Province and Federal government to cost-share.

“It would be unreasonable to expect the citizens of Windsor to shoulder the costs associated with this national security operation on our own.”