WINDSOR, ONT. -- Tails will be wagging with a new dog park coming to LaSalle.

Construction has started on a dog park that will be located in the southeast corner of the Vollmer Complex property near the Public Works building.

“We know that a dog park is something that the community has been asking about,” said mayor Marc Bondy. “We included the project in the 2021 budget. We look forward to the completion of this for our community.”

The design and construction of the park was approved at a council meeting on June 8. The location follows recommendations in the Vollmer Master Plan and has been developed with an approved budget of $85,000, the town says.

The park will be about an acre in size, with an area for large dogs and an area for small dogs. There will also be a water source and existing trees will offer a shaded area.

Judy Recker Drive will be widened in the dog park area and paved to allow for parking.

The new dog park is slated for completion this fall.