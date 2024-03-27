WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Construction underway on LaSalle Landing Project

    Heavy equipment can be seen digging up the LaSalle waterfront as work begins on the new park on Front Road in LaSalle, Ont., on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Heavy equipment can be seen digging up the LaSalle waterfront as work begins on the new park on Front Road in LaSalle, Ont., on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Heavy equipment can be seen digging up the LaSalle waterfront as work begins on the new park on Front Road.

    The park will combine the current Gil Maure Park, Front Road Park and River Dance Park along the Detroit River into the 60-acre LaSalle landing project.

    The goal is to open the area by December in order to take advantage of one of the features - a $9-million skate trail.Proposed outdoor skating trail in LaSalle, Ont. (Courtesy Town of Lasalle)

    Mayor Crystal Meloche says family members with memorial pieces that may include trees or rocks have been notified.

    They are being relocated into a butterfly memorial garden.

    The cost of the whole project is $50 million.

