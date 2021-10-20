Construction to close Cabana Road and Dougall Avenue intersection starting Friday

Windsor, Ont. -

The intersection of Cabana Road and Dougall Avenue will be completely closed to traffic starting Friday as work continues on the Cabana Road corridor improvements.

The intersection will be closed starting 8 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 (weather permitting) for road reconstruction and traffic signal work.

The road work is part of the Cabana Road Corridor Improvements Phase 3 which along with Phase 4 involves a stretch of improvements from Dougall Avenue to Highway 3, including infrastructure and safety improvements such as road widening, bike lanes and new lighting.

The city says access for emergency vehicles will be maintained.

City council approved a noise by-law exemption to allow for the accelerated completion of construction.

Detour signage will be in place.