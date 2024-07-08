Construction to begin on $3M cardiac cath lab at Windsor Regional Hospital this summer

Windsor Regional Hospital’s new cardiac catheterization lab could be open in the next 18 to 24 months.

The announcement was made during a visit to the hospital's Ouellette Campus by Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones.

In Jan. 2023, Jones visited the Ouellette Campus with Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce approximately $30 million in funding to support the renovation and expansion of WRH’s cardiac catheterization lab.

During Monday's announcement, Jones said the tender for the project has been approved, allowing for the construction of more than 17,000 square feet of space for a "new and modernized" catheterization lab suite to begin this summer.

"Windsor Regional Hospital is one of Ontario's 20 regional cardiac care centres and this expansion will connect more people in southwestern Ontario to life-saving cardiac care, closer to home," said Jones.

According to the province, the larger space and 24-hour service will allow Windsor Regional Hospital to complete more vital cardiac procedures.

The renovation will also include the addition of a second catheterization which, according to the hospital, will reduce wait times for both urgent and elective procedures.

Karen Riddell, interim CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, said the doors of the new cath lab will open "in the next 18 to 24 months."

"We won't have any downtime. Our current lab will be running throughout the construction project," said Riddell.

Dr. Ali Bagherli, medical director for the catheterization lab, said cardiovascular disease is very common in this region. The lab sees about 2,700 patients per year who show more than 300 cases of STEMI (ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction).

"STEMI are basically patients who present the most serious form of heart attack requiring urgent intervention," said Bagherli.

The Ouellette campus currently has one cath lab in its basement. According to Bagherli, it has been forced to halt operations on occasion due to flooding or technical issues.

"We've had many shutdowns unfortunately and our patients had to be transferred to Detroit to receive a life-saving procedure," said Bagherli.

The current lab will continue to operate during the construction of the new facility.