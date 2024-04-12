Construction lane reductions planned on Sandwich Street

Windsor police are letting the public know about some construction lane reductions.

Starting April 15, Bridging North America will conduct construction on Sandwich Street between Chappell Avenue and Chewett Street.

Sandwich Street will be reduced to one lane between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both lanes will open during overnight hours. Access to homes, businesses, and pedestrian walkways will be permitted. Street parking will not be allowed during construction.

Construction activities will take place in segments as follows:

Chappell Avenue to Prince Road

Prince Road to South Street

South Street to Brock Street

Brock Street to Chewett Street

Construction is expected to take about 10 weeks.