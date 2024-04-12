WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Construction lane reductions planned on Sandwich Street

    Bridging North America will conduct construction on Sandwich Street between Chappell Avenue and Chewett Street.
    Windsor police are letting the public know about some construction lane reductions.

    Starting April 15, Bridging North America will conduct construction on Sandwich Street between Chappell Avenue and Chewett Street.

    Sandwich Street will be reduced to one lane between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both lanes will open during overnight hours. Access to homes, businesses, and pedestrian walkways will be permitted. Street parking will not be allowed during construction.

    Construction activities will take place in segments as follows:

    • Chappell Avenue to Prince Road
    • Prince Road to South Street
    • South Street to Brock Street
    • Brock Street to Chewett Street

    Construction is expected to take about 10 weeks.

